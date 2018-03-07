Mo-Kan Square Dancers St. Patrick's Dance - March 16

On Friday, March 16 the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will be holding a St. Patrick's dance with John Eubanks calling. It will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.