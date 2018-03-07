Quantcast

Missouri Budget Update

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's House budget leader says he's trying to work out a deal to avoid higher education cuts, but only if schools don't raise tuition.

Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick's latest state spending plan unveiled Wednesday would restore about $38 million in cuts Gov. Eric Greitens recommended for public colleges and universities next fiscal year.

The Republican governor had asked lawmakers to give schools $68 million less in funding compared to what they're expected to get this year. Fitzpatrick says he wants to restore all of that, but only if schools agree not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduates.

Fitzpatrick says he'll give the remaining $30 million to public colleges and universities if they reach a deal. Otherwise, he says he'll set that money aside for need-based scholarships.

  NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

  More than 100 Students Sick at Carl Junction Kindergarten and First Grade Building

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

  Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Thomas Crawfish Mathews
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

