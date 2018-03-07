Missouri Budget Update

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's House budget leader says he's trying to work out a deal to avoid higher education cuts, but only if schools don't raise tuition.

Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick's latest state spending plan unveiled Wednesday would restore about $38 million in cuts Gov. Eric Greitens recommended for public colleges and universities next fiscal year.

The Republican governor had asked lawmakers to give schools $68 million less in funding compared to what they're expected to get this year. Fitzpatrick says he wants to restore all of that, but only if schools agree not to raise tuition for in-state undergraduates.

Fitzpatrick says he'll give the remaining $30 million to public colleges and universities if they reach a deal. Otherwise, he says he'll set that money aside for need-based scholarships.