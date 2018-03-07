St. Ann's Annual Spring Charity Auction - April 7

Carthage, MO: St. Ann's Annual Spring Charity Auction Event Tickets are on sale now, $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Event tickets include food, drink, and games; this year's casino themed event is entitled Ante Up for St. Ann's and will include casino styled games and provide you with many opportunities to bid on fun and exciting items at the live and silent auction. The event will be held at the CRM Auditorium (formerly the CMC) in Carthage, MO on Saturday, April 7th, doors open at 6pm. Raffle tickets to win $5,000 cash are on sale for $10, drawing held the night of April 7th. Event and raffle tickets may be purchased at St. Ann's Church Office. For more information: 636-357-4621,

saintannsauction1@gmail.com, http://stannscarthage.org/auction/ , Facebook St. Ann's Auction Carthage.