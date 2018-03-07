Russell Signs to OCC Cross Country

College Heights senior Adam Russell signed his letter of intent today to continue his cross country career at the college level next season.

Russell will be staying in Joplin, signing this afternoon to run for Ozark Christian College. Russell ran track at CHCS for three years, and was a 2nd team All-Conference performer his senior season.

"To be honest, I didn't know whether or not I was going to continue doing sports in college," Russell says, "when they asked me to run cross country I was surprised, but I was very excited. This is going to be...a great opportunity to continue running."