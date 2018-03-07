Crime and Punishment - March 8 - 11

Quantcast

NEO Theatre Experience Presents Crime and Punishment

Miami, Okla. - Friday, Feb. March 2, 2018 ¬– The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Theatre Experience will present Dostoyevsky's "Crime and Punishment" on March 8-11 in the Commons Hall Auditorium on the NEO Campus. Show times are 7 p.m. on March 8-10 and 2 p.m. on March 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for those eighteen and under, and free for NEO students and employees.

"Crime and Punishment" is an award winning adaptation of Dostoyevsky's classic novel of the same name. A conversation on the nature of evil, "Crime and Punishment" is set in the mind of a murderer as he relives the thoughts and feelings that drove him to commit his crimes. The play becomes a psychological landscape, which creates a thrilling journey into the mind of a killer and his search for redemption.

NEO Theatre Experience Directors Phillip Shamblin and Aaron Smith will direct the performance as Freshman Josh Landis portrays Raskolnikov, Sophomore Andrew Pearson portrays Porfiry, and Freshman Kelaiah Heath portrays Sonia.

"Crime and Punishments" has received rave critical reviews and the Aisle Say Chicago noted that it will leave you breathless, while the New York Times said that it is a remarkably absorbing journey.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and seating is first come, first served. For information about the show or the NEO Theatre Experience, contact Aaron Smith at themrgadfly@gmail.com.

Cast and Crew:

Raskolnikov - Josh Landis

Porfiry - Andrew Pearson

Sonia - Kelaiah Heath

Stage Manager - Chelsea Landrum

Costume and Prop Manager - Shariece Tate

Lights - Montana Tate

Production Manager - Jenne Smith

Technical Director - Chet Rogers

