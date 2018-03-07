Quantcast

Diabetes Education Program - March 13 - KOAM TV 7

Diabetes Education Program - March 13

Updated:

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, March 13th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for March will be "Dealing with Diabetic Distress" with guest speaker Pam Anderson, Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker. Diabetes can be a lot of work. Learn how to cope with the stress of diabetes management. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240-5027.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-03-07 23:52:09 GMT

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

  • More than 100 Students Sick at Carl Junction Kindergarten and First Grade Building

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:08 GMT

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

  • Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
    Thomas Crawfish MathewsThomas Crawfish Mathews

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>

  • Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-28 22:28:56 GMT
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>

  • Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-03-01 19:38:52 GMT
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.