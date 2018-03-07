Diabetes Education Program - March 13

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, March 13th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for March will be "Dealing with Diabetic Distress" with guest speaker Pam Anderson, Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker. Diabetes can be a lot of work. Learn how to cope with the stress of diabetes management. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240-5027.