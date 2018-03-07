Coffee HR Gets MSSU by Missouri S&T

Quantcast

The Missouri Southern Lions picked up a non-conference win on Wednesday, beating the Missouri S&T Miners 9-8. The game went to extra innings tied at 8, but Denver Coffee delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to end the game.

Alec Alvarez went 1-3 on the day, with a double and 2 RBI. 

With the win, Missouri Southern is now 14-3 overall this season, including a 2-1 mark in the MIAA. They'll be back on the field on Friday, opening up a three game MIAA series against Lindenwood at 3:00 pm.

