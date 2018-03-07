RSVPaint Joplin Events - April

RSVPaint-Joplin
April 2018
Warm up to Spring weather with a little sipping and creating.
Create your own masterpiece on canvas, wood, or glass! Guaranteed to be a good time. Scheduled events Thursday-Sunday. Private Parties are always welcome! Sip and Create with Us!
April's scheduled events.
April 4, 4-9 pm - Wine'd Down Open Studio
April 5, 7-9 pm- "Splash of Wine"
April 6, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 7, 1-3 pm - Family Paint "Man In the Moon"
April 7, 7-10 pm- Date Night Diptych "Pecking Order"
April 8, 2-5 pm- DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 8, 6-8 pm - "Tree Glow"
April 11, 4-9 pm -Wine'd Down Open Studio
April 12, 6:30-9:30 pm- Paint Your Pet
April 13, 7-9 pm- Date Night Diptych "All Seasons"
April 14, 1-4 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 14, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 15, 2-4 pm - "Swirly Tree"
April 15, 5-8 pm- DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 18, 4-9 pm - Wine'd Down Open Studio
April 19, 6:30-9:30 pm- DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 20, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 21, 1-3 pm- "Song Birds"
April 21, 7-9 pm - "Pink Flamingo"
April 22, 2-4 pm - "April Showers"
April 22, 5-8 pm - Paint Your Pet
April 25, 4-9 pm - Wine'd Down Open Studio
April 26, 7-9 pm - "Two Olives"
April 27, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 28, 1-3 pm- DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 28, 7-10 pm - DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 29, 2-5 pm- DIY Wooden Sign Workshop
April 29, 6-8 pm- "My Anchor"
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
