Mader Named MSSU Head Volleyball Coach

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – Missouri Southern Director of Athletics Jared Bruggeman has announced the hiring of Kalie Mader as the next head women's volleyball coach at Southern. Mader's first day at MSSU will be Thursday, March 8.



"We're very excited to bring Kalie (Mader) aboard," Bruggeman said. "Her success, so early in her career already, helped her rise to the top of a very talented pool of applicants. Her technical skills and love for the game are just what we're looking for in a coach."



Mader comes to Southern after three years as the head coach at Blinn College in Texas where she helped the Buccaneers to a 73-43 record, three-straight NJCAA Regional appearances and a trip to the NJCAA Championship.



In 2015, Mader became only the second first-year coach in program history to earn a trip to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. The Buccaneers won the Region XIV Tournament in 2015 over San Jacinto College-Central and placed seventh at the national tournament in Casper, Wyo. Under Mader, ten Buccaneers have earned All-American, All-Region, and All-Conference honors.



Mader comes to Blinn from Pratt (Kan.) Community College, where she took a program that went 7-23 prior to her arrival and led it to a 22-11 mark and the regional tournament. Mader has a career head coaching record of 95-44 in four seasons at the junior college level.



She served as an assistant coach at Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State University and as a graduate assistant at Division II Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.



As a student-athlete at Pratt CC, Mader was a two-time Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Academic All-American and a KJCCC second-team all-conference selection as a player. She then transferred to Southwestern Oklahoma, where she tallied 362 kills, 117 digs, 81 blocks and 79 assists. Following her senior season, Mader was named to the Great American Conference all-academic team.



A native of Nickerson, Kan., she holds a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a master's degree in sports management from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.



"I am very excited to join Missouri Southern State University and the community of Joplin," Mader said. "I want to thank Jared Bruggeman, the entire search committee and everyone involved for having the confidence in me to lead the volleyball program. I am also thankful for my experience at Blinn. I cannot thank Chancellor Dr. Mary Hensley, Vice Chancellor Dr. Dennis Crowson, Athletic Director Scott Schumacher and the community enough for all their support this past three years."



"I'm looking forward to working with the team, as well as assistant coach Carly Sojka, to grow what has already begun with exceptional student-athletes at Missouri Southern."