Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31

Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark

Holiday Photos & Fun Await!

Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun.

Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am – 10am, children on every spectrum of special needs and their families can visit the Easter Bunny, prior to Northpark opening. This will provide a quiet, calm environment for kids who may not be comfortable visiting during high volume days. Reservations are required.

Also new this year are Pet Photo Nights. On Monday and Tuesday, March 19th and 20th and March 26th and 27th from 6pm – 9pm, bring your fur-babies in to meet the Easter Bunny. Photos will be available for purchase.

Hippity hop your way to the Bunny in your Easter best and choose from one of several photo options, all of which include a free $25 Shutterfly gift card. Visitors also receive an Easter Bunny coloring sheet you'll want to hang on your fridge all season long!

The Easter Bunny is egg-cited to see you, so stop by Northpark to say hello to your favorite cottontail. The Bunny Garden is located in front of JCPenney Monday through Sunday during mall hours, from March 17th – 31st. Please note, Northpark is closed on Easter Sunday.

For more information, visit VisitNorthparkMall.com.

About Northpark

Northpark offers more than 115 specialty stores including American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, Christopher & Banks, Old Navy and Victoria's Secret. NorthPark is conveniently located at the intersection of North Rangeline Road and Third Street. For more information, please call 417-781-2121, visit the website at VisitNorthparkMall.com or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/VisitNorthparkMall. NorthPark is owned and operated by CBL Properties.