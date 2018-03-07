March For Our Lives - March 24

Hosted by Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri

Saturday, March 24 at 1 PM - 3 PM

On March 24, 2018, students will rally in Washington D.C and in local communities across the country to demand action from our leaders. Sending "thought and prayers" is not enough! Join us in the March For Our Lives in Joplin, MO., as we fight for an America that is free from gun violence.



Join local students, parents, teachers and communities at the Joplin March For Our Lives in standing with the residents of Parkland, Fl. and standing against gun violence and school shootings. We call on our Missouri Legislatures to pass meaningful gun reform like closing the gun show loopholes in Missouri, to help curb gun violence BEFORE IT HAPPENS!



Neosho High School has went on lockdown, Carthage and Jasper have also went on lockdown, all due to school shooting threats! The kids are scared, we MUST act NOW!



SPEAKERS:

Natally Starr - Webb City High School student

Lynn Marroquin - Neosho High School student

Derek Cole - Webb City High School student

Mom's Demand Action Representative (TBA)

(MORE SPEAKERS TBA)



CO-SPONSORS:

Moms Demand Action - Joplin

Green Alliance of SWMO

(Student groups TBA)



Event staff will include Medics, Crowd Control, Chant Leaders and Peacekeepers.



We will gather on the SIDEWALK of the 7th and Main St. Intersection next to Creative Car Audio on the East side of Main. We will march to 3rd St. on Main, then around the block from Main, to 3rd, to Virginia, then to 4th and funnel everyone in the Spiva Park for our speakers. Please note you MUST stay on the sidewalks, and DO NOT block traffic. We will have Crowd Control event staff to assist with the flow of the march, and to assist with lawful street crossings.



SHIRTS MUST BE ORDERED BY MONDAY AT MIDNIGHT IN ORDER TO BE RECIEVED IN TIME!!!

Help support your local March For Our Lives and the families of the Parkland victims at the same time! Order your shirt today! They are only $16!





Moms Demand Action T-shirts may be ordered by following this link:

https://store.everytown.org/

