Quantcast

March For Our Lives - March 24 - KOAM TV 7

March For Our Lives - March 24

Updated:

Hosted by Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri

Saturday, March 24 at 1 PM - 3 PM

On March 24, 2018, students will rally in Washington D.C and in local communities across the country to demand action from our leaders. Sending "thought and prayers" is not enough! Join us in the March For Our Lives in Joplin, MO., as we fight for an America that is free from gun violence.

Join local students, parents, teachers and communities at the Joplin March For Our Lives in standing with the residents of Parkland, Fl. and standing against gun violence and school shootings. We call on our Missouri Legislatures to pass meaningful gun reform like closing the gun show loopholes in Missouri, to help curb gun violence BEFORE IT HAPPENS! 

Neosho High School has went on lockdown, Carthage and Jasper have also went on lockdown, all due to school shooting threats! The kids are scared, we MUST act NOW!

SPEAKERS:
Natally Starr - Webb City High School student 
Lynn Marroquin - Neosho High School student
Derek Cole - Webb City High School student
Mom's Demand Action Representative (TBA)
(MORE SPEAKERS TBA)

CO-SPONSORS:
Moms Demand Action - Joplin
Green Alliance of SWMO
(Student groups TBA)

Event staff will include Medics, Crowd Control, Chant Leaders and Peacekeepers.

We will gather on the SIDEWALK of the 7th and Main St. Intersection next to Creative Car Audio on the East side of Main. We will march to 3rd St. on Main, then around the block from Main, to 3rd, to Virginia, then to 4th and funnel everyone in the Spiva Park for our speakers. Please note you MUST stay on the sidewalks, and DO NOT block traffic. We will have Crowd Control event staff to assist with the flow of the march, and to assist with lawful street crossings. 

SHIRTS MUST BE ORDERED BY MONDAY AT MIDNIGHT IN ORDER TO BE RECIEVED IN TIME!!!
Help support your local March For Our Lives and the families of the Parkland victims at the same time! Order your shirt today! They are only $16!


Moms Demand Action T-shirts may be ordered by following this link: 
https://store.everytown.org/
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-03-07 23:52:09 GMT

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

  • More than 100 Students Sick at Carl Junction Kindergarten and First Grade Building

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:08 GMT

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

  • Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
    Thomas Crawfish MathewsThomas Crawfish Mathews

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Pittsburg Community Events - March

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>

  • Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-28 22:28:56 GMT
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>

  • Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Thursday, March 1 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-03-01 19:38:52 GMT
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.