NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.More >>
A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
Construction is complete on a new business catering to those whose hobby is target shooting.. Centerfire Precision Shooting range held a soft opening this weekend and had steady visitors trying out the indoor range.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Commerce, OK police with a fatal shooting.More >>