Kansas Governor Visits Galena High School Ahead of New Executive Order

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer today toured several schools across the state. That included Galena High School. The governor announced he signed an executive order that would set up a 20 member education council. The council would look at how to improve retention and graduation rates and promote schools in general.

The governor says, "We've gotta rethink how we do education. We have great teachers, great students, how do we do this better? And we've gotta rethink it all the way from kindergarten all the way through college because the jobs of the future are very different. And so we need to make sure we have the right skill sets so Kansans can take those good jobs."



The new council will not specifically look at funding issues.