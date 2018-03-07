Quantcast

Kansas Governor Visits Galena High School Ahead of New Executive - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Governor Visits Galena High School Ahead of New Executive Order

Updated:
GALENA, KANSAS -

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer today toured several schools across the state. That included Galena High School. The governor announced he signed an executive order that would set up a 20 member education council.  The council would look at how to improve retention and graduation rates and promote schools in general.

The governor says, "We've gotta rethink how we do education. We have great teachers, great students, how do we do this better? And we've gotta rethink it all the way from kindergarten all the way through college because the jobs of the future are very different. And so we need to make sure we have the right skill sets so Kansans can take those good jobs."


The new council will not specifically look at funding issues.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-03-07 23:52:09 GMT

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

  • More than 100 Students Sick at Carl Junction Kindergarten and First Grade Building

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:08 GMT

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

  • Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
    Thomas Crawfish MathewsThomas Crawfish Mathews

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.