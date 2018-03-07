Quantcast

State Tournament Scoreboard (3/7) - KOAM TV 7

State Tournament Scoreboard (3/7)

Updated:

Six 4-state teams hit the floor on Wednesday in state tournament play. The Pittsburg boys (5A) and Labette County girls (4A-I) won their games to move on to the semifinals in their respective classes. Pittsburg will play Salina Central in the semifinals Friday, while Labette County will face McPherson. Here's the scoreboard from Wednesday night's action. 

Missouri S&T 8 MSSU 9 Final/10/BSB
Topeka-Seaman 40 #4 Pittsburg 59 F/BBB/5A State Rd. 1
Wellington 39 #5 Labette Co. 60 F/GBB/4A-DI State Rd. 1
Frontenac 46 #1 Baldwin 86 F/GBB/4A-DII State Rd. 1
Baxter Springs 35 #10 Hugoton 51 F/GBB/4A-DII State. Rd. 1
Colgan 49 #5 Hill City 50 F/OT/GBB/2A State Rd. 1
Joplin 55 Parkview 63 F/BBB/C5 State Rd. 1
Oklahoma 60 Oklahoma St. 71 F/NCAAM

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    NEO Nursing Ranked #2 Nationally for Native American Graduates

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-03-07 23:52:09 GMT

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

    Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader  in producing Native American  associate degree nurses.           The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.       

    More >>

  • More than 100 Students Sick at Carl Junction Kindergarten and First Grade Building

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:08 GMT

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

    School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.

    More >>

  • Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Fmr. Quapaw Tribe Leader Pleads Guilty

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
    Thomas Crawfish MathewsThomas Crawfish Mathews

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>

    A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.