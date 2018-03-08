Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-8

CARL JUNCTION SCHOOLS CLOSED

  • Classes have been canceled the rest of this week for all Carl Junction District schools after more than 100 students get sick.  Wednesday morning the attendance level was 80%, meaning a little more than 100 kids were absent.  But by the afternoon, 40 more kids were sent home.  Symptoms have been vomiting and diarrhea, and the Jasper County Health Department has taken samples from some students.

TRAIN VS. CAR FATAL

  • One man is dead after a train hit a car yesterday near Asbury, Missouri.  It happened about a mile south of Asbury on County Road 300 just off Hwy 171, a little before noon.  The Missouri Highway Patrol says the car driven by 47-year old Jose Morales-Pereida of Asbury crossed in front of an oncoming train and was hit.  Morales-Pereida was pronounced dead at the hospital.  A passenger, 48-year old Francisca Neriz of Asbury was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

FLORIDA GUN BILL

  • A bill that restricts gun sales and allows some teachers to carry weapons to school is on its way to Florida Governor Rick Scott.  Members of the Florida House approved the measure Wednesday in a 67 to 50 vote.  The bill is in response to the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school last month. 

SECOND NOR’EASTER

  • Parts of the Northeast are digging out from a second nor'easter in less than a week.  The system brought thundersnow, strong winds and lightning to the region...while knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.  Amtrak modified service and thousands of flights were canceled.

