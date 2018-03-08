KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-8

One man is dead after a train hit a car yesterday near Asbury, Missouri. It happened about a mile south of Asbury on County Road 300 just off Hwy 171, a little before noon. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the car driven by 47-year old Jose Morales-Pereida of Asbury crossed in front of an oncoming train and was hit. Morales-Pereida was pronounced dead at the hospital. A passenger, 48-year old Francisca Neriz of Asbury was taken to the hospital in serious condition.