World Kidney Day: March O' the Kidney

It's World Kidney Day! This morning Freeman Hospital’s Teri Williams talks about Chronic Kidney Disease and how a dialysis machine can keep a patient alive.

Researchers find women are much more likely to donate a kidney than men. Data from Europe shows 36% of women who are suitable donors give their kidney to their husband, but only 7% of men who are suitable donate to their wife.

The March O’ the Kidney 1-Mile Walk honors dialysis patients. The event is set for this Saturday at Joplin’s Northpark Mall. 100% of funds raised will stay local to help those suffering from kidney disease. Click here for more information and to find a link to register.