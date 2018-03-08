Quantcast

World Kidney Day: March O' the Kidney - KOAM TV 7

World Kidney Day: March O' the Kidney

Updated:

It's World Kidney Day!  This morning Freeman Hospital’s Teri Williams talks about Chronic Kidney Disease and how a dialysis machine can keep a patient alive. 

Researchers find women are much more likely to donate a kidney than men.  Data from Europe shows 36% of women who are suitable donors give their kidney to their husband, but only 7% of men who are suitable donate to their wife. 

The March O’ the Kidney 1-Mile Walk honors dialysis patients.  The event is set for this Saturday at Joplin’s Northpark Mall.  100% of funds raised will stay local to help those suffering from kidney disease.  Click here for more information and to find a link to register.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.