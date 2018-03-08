Suicide Prevention Town Hall Meeting - March 26

Thursday, March 8 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-03-08 14:03:08 GMT
CARL JUNCTION SCHOOLS CLOSED Classes have been canceled the rest of this week for all Carl Junction District schools after more than 100 students get sick. Wednesday morning the attendance level was 80%, meaning a little more than 100 kids were absent. But by the afternoon, 40 more kids were sent home. Symptoms have been vomiting and diarrhea, and the Jasper County Health Department has taken samples from some students. TRAIN VS. CAR FATAL One man is dead aft...More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:52 PM EST2018-03-07 23:52:09 GMT
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.
Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-03-07 21:26:52 GMT
Thomas Crawfish Mathews
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.
Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-03-07 16:26:53 GMT
Fiddlers on the Route
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-02-26 22:00:59 GMT
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:10 GMT
NEO Theatre Experience Presents Crime and Punishment Miami, Okla. - Friday, Feb. March 2, 2018 ¬– The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Theatre Experience will present Dostoyevsky's "Crime and Punishment" on March 8-11 in the Commons Hall Auditorium on the NEO Campus. Show times are 7 p.m. on March 8-10 and 2 p.m. on March 11. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for those eighteen and under, and free for NEO students and employees. "Crime and Punishmen...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-03-01 19:44:53 GMT
Former MSSU Lion Dr. Jason Terry will return to his alma mater for a piano concert. Terry's concert will feature works by Chopin, Respighi, Ravel, Balakirev and Ginastera. In addition to this known and loved repertoire, he will also perform three movements from "Preludes in Jazz Style" by Nikolai Kasputin. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium. Terry graduated from Missouri Southern State University in 2009 and received his...More >>
Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-28 23:00:53 GMT
LCC Student Veteran’s Host Ruck March Event Parsons, KS—The Labette Community College Student Veteran Organization is hosting ‘1 Day, 22 Souls’ ruck march and live memorial carving event. The family friendly event will bring awareness of the average of 22 Veteran soldiers that commit suicide in the United States each day. A ruck march involves walking swiftly with a weighted backpack to represent the weight of a soldiers backpack. During the event, partic...More >>
