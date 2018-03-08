Joplin Youth Soccer, Register by March 19

Registration Open for Youth Soccer Programs with Joplin Parks & Recreation

Joplin, MO (3/8/2018) – Parents are encouraged to register their soccer players soon for the Joplin Parks & Recreation preschool and youth soccer leagues.

The Department's Youth Developmental Soccer League is open to children ages 5-12 years. Practices begin the week of March 27th, with games starting the week of April 10th. The cost is $40/player, and the price includes each player receiving a jersey, shorts, socks, and a soccer ball courtesy of Culver's. Pre-registration is required by March 19th.

Lil' Kickers Soccer is open to children ages 3-4 years. This 4-week instructional program is specifically designed for preschoolers and begins April 3rd. The kids will be introduced to soccer through drills and mini games. Due to the popularity of the program, 4 sessions will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 5:45pm and 6:45pm. The cost is $35/player. Parents are encouraged to register their children early since this program is very popular and fills up fast. The deadline to register for Lil' Kickers is March 19th.