Medical Marijuana Treatment Town Hall - March 8

New Approach Missouri to Participate in Town Hall Tonight in Joplin

~ Group's Goal is to Ask Voters in Nov. 2018 if Physicians Should be Allowed to Recommend Marijuana to Seriously Ill Patients ~

Joplin, Mo. —Thursday March 8th, MSSU Democrats will host a town hall in support of New Approach Missouri. New Approach Missouri is a bipartisan, grassroots group collecting signatures for an initiative petitions that would allow state-licensed physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients with debilitating illnesses

Currently 29 other states allow physicians and patients this medical option. To learn more about New Approach Missouri please visit www.newapproachmissouri.com

Who: Patients, medical professionals, MSSU Democrats and New Approach Missouri.

What: Town Hall to Discuss Medical Marijuana treatment options

When: March 8, 2018 from 6:00-7:30 PM.

Where: Cornell Auditorium

MSSU Campus

3950 E. Newman Rd.

Joplin, MO 64801

