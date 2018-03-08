Medical Marijuana Treatment Town Hall - March 8

New Approach Missouri to Participate in Town Hall Tonight in Joplin
~ Group's Goal is to Ask Voters in Nov. 2018 if Physicians Should be Allowed to Recommend Marijuana to Seriously Ill Patients ~
Joplin, Mo. —Thursday March 8th, MSSU Democrats will host a town hall in support of New Approach Missouri. New Approach Missouri is a bipartisan, grassroots group collecting signatures for an initiative petitions that would allow state-licensed physicians to recommend medical marijuana to patients with debilitating illnesses
Currently 29 other states allow physicians and patients this medical option. To learn more about New Approach Missouri please visit www.newapproachmissouri.com
Who: Patients, medical professionals, MSSU Democrats and New Approach Missouri.
What: Town Hall to Discuss Medical Marijuana treatment options
When: March 8, 2018 from 6:00-7:30 PM.
Where: Cornell Auditorium
MSSU Campus
3950 E. Newman Rd.
Joplin, MO 64801
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>