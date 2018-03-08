Dress on a Dime, Prom Dress Event - March 17

Dress on a Dime
March 17th
Teens attending prom (and who don't want to break the bank) are invited to come out and choose from over 50 dresses. You can pay one single dime and take home a prom dress. If you return the dress after prom in nearly the same condition when you bought it, you can get your dime back. Organizers say the event is to allow all girls the opportunity to attend prom even if they don't have the money to purchase a dress. Some shoes and jewelry will also be available with the same condition (a dime each).
Where: Mildred Store 86 3rd Street Moran, KS 66755
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.More >>