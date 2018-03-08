Dress on a Dime, Prom Dress Event - March 17

Dress on a Dime

March 17th

Teens attending prom (and who don't want to break the bank) are invited to come out and choose from over 50 dresses. You can pay one single dime and take home a prom dress. If you return the dress after prom in nearly the same condition when you bought it, you can get your dime back. Organizers say the event is to allow all girls the opportunity to attend prom even if they don't have the money to purchase a dress. Some shoes and jewelry will also be available with the same condition (a dime each).

Where: Mildred Store 86 3rd Street Moran, KS 66755

