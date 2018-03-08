Ticket Sales End March 11, Dam Music Fest (KS) - Concert on July 27, 28

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 p.m. March 8th.
$75 for a 2 day event with Toby Keith, Brantley Gilbert and 13 other bands.
Oasis Productions' 2nd Annual Dam Music Festival offers two days of music, sand and sun at El Dorado Lake on July 27 & 28, 2018 near El Dorado, KS. Enjoy the lake and all it's amenities during the day, then prepare for top tier national artists performing under the beautiful Kansas sky at night.
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.
Officials say two people have suffered life threatening injuries after a car vs train in Jasper County. It happened on Highway 171 and County Road 300 near Asbury. We have a crew on the scene.
Organizers have announced the musical lineup for this year's Fiddlers on the Route Festival. Connect2Culture and Joplin Convention & Visitors Bureau says it's the second year for the festival featuring two days of outstanding musical performances.
