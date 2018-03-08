Quantcast

Ticket Sales End March 11, Dam Music Fest (KS) - Concert on July 27, 28

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 p.m. March 8th.

$75 for a 2 day event with Toby Keith, Brantley Gilbert and 13 other bands.

Oasis Productions' 2nd Annual Dam Music Festival offers two days of music, sand and sun at El Dorado Lake on July 27 & 28, 2018 near El Dorado, KS. Enjoy the lake and all it's amenities during the day, then prepare for top tier national artists performing under the beautiful Kansas sky at night.

