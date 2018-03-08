MO Route 96 Pipe Work - March 14

MoDOT officials give a heads up to drivers.

Missouri Route 96 between Carthage and Oronogo east of Jasper County Route O will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 14th. Crews will be replacing a deteriorating drain pipe underneath the road. Officials say drivers will be able to get to entrances on either side of the closing, but will not be able to travel through the work zone. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

For more information: www.modot.org/southwest

---

Several Road Projects Approved by Missouri Highways &

Transportation Commission at March Meeting

MoDOT, Southwest District – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, at its meeting on Wednesday, March 7 in Jefferson City, awarded projects to construction companies to make improvements to state highways and bridges during 2018, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Here are the details:

• U.S. Route 60 in Barry County: Intersection improvements at Missouri Route 37 in Monett

o Awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., of Springfield, for a low bid of $439,094

• Barry County Route VV: Bridge replacement over Little Flat Creek

o Awarded to Hartman & Company of Springfield for low bid of $717,285

• Missouri Route 66 in Jasper County: Sidewalk improvements in areas in Joplin

o Awarded to Hunter Chase & Associates of Springfield for low bid of $478,596

• Jasper County Route FF: Sidewalk and traffic signal improvements between Missouri Route 43 and I-49 in Joplin

o Awarded to Branco Enterprises Inc., of Neosho for low bid of $1,766,650

• I-44 in Lawrence County: Concrete pavement replacement in areas

o Awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., of Springfield for low bid of $3,936,174

• I-49 in McDonald County: Concrete pavement repair between Missouri Route 59 and McDonald County Route H

o Awarded to Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., of Brookline for low bid of $84,750

• Newton County Route J: Sidewalk improvements between Missouri Route 59 and Lucas Street in Diamond and between 3rd Street and Route 37 in Wentworth

o Awarded to Branco Enterprises Inc., of Neosho for low bid of $337,515

• Missouri Route 86 in Newton County: Sidewalk improvements between Neosho Boulevard and Newton County Route HH in Neosho

o Awarded to Branco Enterprises Inc., of Neosho for low bid of $594,493

• I-44: Asphalt pavement repair from the Oklahoma state line to Route 360 in Greene County

o Awarded to Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., of Mount Vernon for low bid amount of $272,500

• I-49: Asphalt pavement repair from the Cass County line to Route 54 in Vernon County

o Awarded to APAC-Central Inc., of Fayetteville, Ar. for low bid of $70,000

• I-49: Asphalt pavement repair from Route 54 in Vernon County to I-44 in Jasper County

o Awarded to Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., of Mount Vernon for low bid of $208,950

• Various state routes in MoDOT's Southwest District: Pavement sealing with rock and oil

o Blevins Asphalt Construction Company of Mount Vernon, for a low bid amount of $1,599,000

Construction on the projects will start sometime later this year and be completed by the end of 2018. More information on the projects will be announced prior to the projects' start dates.