Women's Foundation, First Friday Luncheon - April 6

This group of elementary students is armed with questions and ready to be inspired, like Ezekiel and his brother Hunter. "It was fun. We got to hear a little bit about his life and about his books" says 9-year-old Ezekiel Chew. "It's just been a really fabulous opportunity to see someone that is so successful that hails from their hometown" says Tammie Bengham from the Joplin Public Library. Born in Joplin, Loren long made this trip back to share his ex...

More >>