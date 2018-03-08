Parsons Elk's Lodge, St. Patrick's Day Parade - March 17

Saturday, March 17th, 2018 the Parsons Elk's Lodge will present their 1st Annual St Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Parsons. Please join us as we celebrate the day with a bagpiper, floats and Parsons business specials downtown. The Parade begins at 1PM and will be routed through and around downtown Parsons.

For more information, parade entry forms or if you would like to donate to the parade, please email elks527parade@gmail.com