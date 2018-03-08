Parsons Elk's Lodge, St. Patrick's Day Parade - March 17

Saturday, March 17th, 2018 the Parsons Elk's Lodge will present their 1st Annual St Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Parsons. Please join us as we celebrate the day with a bagpiper, floats and Parsons business specials downtown. The Parade begins at 1PM and will be routed through and around downtown Parsons.
For more information, parade entry forms or if you would like to donate to the parade, please email elks527parade@gmail.com
Hong Kong has suspended poultry meat and product imports from the United States because of this incident.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
