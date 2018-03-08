DII Indoor National Championships Open Friday in Pittsburg

Pitt State qualified 19 for the national championships while Missouri Southern will have 9 competing this weekend.More >>
The Pittsburg boys and Labette County girls are moving on to the final four in the state tournament.More >>
Mader comes to Southern after three years as the head coach at Blinn College in Texas where she helped the Buccaneers to a 73-43 record, three-straight NJCAA Regional appearances and a trip to the NJCAA Championship.More >>
Denver Coffee hit a walk-off home run in extra innings to give MSSU a 9-8 win over the Miners Wednesday.More >>
College Heights senior Adam Russell will be running cross country for Ozark Christian College next season.More >>
Pitt State picked up win #400 at Al Ortolani Field, and moved to 13-5 overall to start the season.More >>
Hong Kong has suspended poultry meat and product imports from the United States because of this incident.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
A former Quapaw Tribal Official has plead guilty to enticement of a minor. 35-year-old Thomas Crawfish Mathews of Miami, OK was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 6th, 2017. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was the focus of an undercover Miami Police Department investigation. Authorities say he was trying to meet and have sex with an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.More >>
