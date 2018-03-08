DII Indoor National Championships Open Friday in Pittsburg

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field National Championships open Friday (Mar. 9) at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the Pittsburg State University campus and continues through Saturday (Mar. 10).



Friday's action gets under way at 10 a.m. with the start of the men's heptathlon action. The final scheduled event Friday is the women's distance medley relay set for 7 p.m. On Saturday the competition starts with the women's pentathlon at 10 a.m. and the championships culminate later that evening with the women's 4x400m relay slated as the last event at 8 p.m.



Tickets for the national championships are $20 for an adult two-day pass or $12 for an adult single-day pass. Student-child (5-17), college student (with College ID) and senior citizen (65 & older) single-day passes are $7. Children four & under are free.



Tiffin is the defending NCAA Division II Indoor Men's Track & Field National Champion. The Dragons scored 63 points last year at Birmingham, Ala., to hold off national runner-up Ashland, which compiled 52 points. St. Augustine's (46), Adams State (41) and Academy of Art (27) rounded out the top five men's squads.



Colorado Mines is the No. 1 ranked men's team in the USTFCCCA national poll entering the national championships. Tiffin is ranked second, followed by Adams State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Pittsburg State.



Adams State is the defending NCAA Division II Indoor Women's Track & Field National Champion. The Grizzlies scored 47 points to capture the national title. Grand Valley State (39), Chadron State (38), Pittsburg State (35.83) and West Texas A&M (35) rounded out the top five women's squads.



The women's top-five ranked teams entering the national championships are: West Texas A&M, Grand Valley State, Pittsburg State, Western State (Colo.) and Adams State.



Gorillas Primed for Championships Experience

Nineteen Pittsburg State University track & field athletes qualified for the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships —10 women and nine men.



Senior Courtney Nelson leads the Pitt State women. Nelson will enter the national meet ranked No. 2 in both the 60 meters (7.47) and the 60-meter hurdles (8.24). She also will run the anchor leg for the Gorillas' 4x400m relay that qualified 15th overall (3:46.72).



Junior Jena Black also qualified second in the women's shot put (52-2.5), while senior Emilee Iverson qualified fourth in the high jump (5-8.5) and freshman Haven Lander qualified fourth in the pole vault (13-1.75).



Among other women's qualifiers, senior Jasmine Smith will compete in the shot put (9th, 49-3.75), junior Renee Rhodes will compete in the pole vault (12th, 12-6), freshman Asia Anderson will compete in the long jump (19-5.5) and senior Kelsey Lewis will compete in the 200 meters (24.45). Nelson and Lewis will be joined on PSU's 4x400m relay by sophomore Rhema Taylor and freshman Emerson Tice.



Junior NaRon Rollins will lead the Pitt State men's contingent. Rollins will enter the championships ranked No. 3 in the 200 meters (21.24) and No. 5 in the 60 meters (6.74). Senior Tanner McNutt also has the second-highest point total in the heptathlon (5487 pts) heading into nationals.



Senior Juanté Baldwin is ranked No. 2 in the 60 meters (6.65), while senior Justice Burks is seeded third in the 60-meter hurdles (7.90). Senior Bo Farrow is ranked No. 5 in the shot put (59-2.75) and junior Kai Miller is ranked No. 5 in the pole vault (16-9.5). Senior Ian Duncan is seeded sixth in the high jump (6-11.5).



Other men's qualifiers include junior Jared Page in the heptathlon (9th, 5256 pts) and sophomore Ira Hines in the triple jump (49-4.25).