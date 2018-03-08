Quantcast

Oklahoma Education Budget Crisis Growing - Walk-out Could Happen - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Education Budget Crisis Growing - Walk-out Could Happen Next Month

Updated:

     Teachers across Oklahoma could *walk-out* next month if their pay demands aren't met.
It's something no school district ever wants to happen.
Kaci Hoffer, 3rd Generation Miami Teacher: "The goal is not to have a walkout, our goal is for legislatures to pass a bill that will provide education with the funds that they need."
The OEA starting the conference telling legislatures they must have a budget that includes a six thousand dollar raise for educators with an additional $10,000 over the next three years by the budget deadline of April 1st, or come Monday the 2nd, there will be no school.
Jeremy Hogan, Miami Superintendent: "You know, it's very tough, this is the 9th year in a row we've had a reduction to our funding, our state funding, and with that we've lost multiple positions, multiple supports for our teachers, for our students, and so it's been building, it's been accumulating to this point."
Miami has already cut $700,000 from their budget, which Superintendent Hogan tells us was mostly staff positions.
Hogan: "I'm kinda surprised it didn't happen earlier, but we're at that point where enough's enough, and it's time for legislature to step up and fund us, or a walk out is going to happen."
In his 20 months as superintendent, they've also lost 31 teachers to other states.
Now, enter Kaci Hoffer, a Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Wilson Elementary - she's a *third* generation Miami schools teacher, her family, educating kids since 1961.
Hoffer: "I was born and raised in Miami, and these are...these are my people, and I want what's best for my community, and my community is me staying...and teaching these kids." 
She's been teaching for eight years and never thought she'd see times like these.
Hoffer: "Teachers are going to do what they have to do, that's...a trait of all teachers...so we make do with what we have."
     Jeremy Hogan adds...if the walk-out happens...he could be given the authority to cancel school for "lack of supervision".
     That will be decided during Monday's school board meeting.
 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Oklahoma Education Budget Crisis Growing - Walk-out Could Happen Next Month

    Oklahoma Education Budget Crisis Growing - Walk-out Could Happen Next Month

    Thursday, March 8 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-03-09 02:58:46 GMT

         Teachers across Oklahoma could *walk-out* next month if their pay demands aren't met.
    It's something no school district ever wants to happen.
    Kaci Hoffer, 3rd Generation Miami Teacher: "The goal is not to have a walkout, our goal is for legislatures to pass a bill that will provide education with the funds that they need."

    More >>

         Teachers across Oklahoma could *walk-out* next month if their pay demands aren't met.
    It's something no school district ever wants to happen.
    Kaci Hoffer, 3rd Generation Miami Teacher: "The goal is not to have a walkout, our goal is for legislatures to pass a bill that will provide education with the funds that they need."

    More >>

  • Train Accident Raises Concerns About Safety & Number of Previous Accidents

    Train Accident Raises Concerns About Safety & Number of Previous Accidents

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-03-08 03:05:45 GMT
    Some may consider this type of crossing "unmarked." But officials with Kansas City Southern Railways say just because there's not a warning bell and lights, doesn't mean there's other warning signs. This intersection isn't busy - but the highway is. Chief Joe Perkins, Carl Junction Fire Protection District: "A lot of traffic going down 171, so you have a tendency to be mindful of the truck and car traffic and then you almost, the train tracks are almost like white noise...More >>
    Some may consider this type of crossing "unmarked." But officials with Kansas City Southern Railways say just because there's not a warning bell and lights, doesn't mean there's other warning signs. This intersection isn't busy - but the highway is. Chief Joe Perkins, Carl Junction Fire Protection District: "A lot of traffic going down 171, so you have a tendency to be mindful of the truck and car traffic and then you almost, the train tracks are almost like white noise...More >>

  • JPD Sees Increase In Violent Crime, We Break Down The Numbers

    JPD Sees Increase In Violent Crime, We Break Down The Numbers

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-03-07 03:05:47 GMT

         The Joplin Police Department has released its 2017 performance report. The numbers sound hard. Captain Trevor Duncan, Joplin Police Department: "Homicide was, went up from 2 to 3, which equals a 100% increase,  and then we also saw sexual assault and assaults take a significant increase." But, they can be deceiving that one extra homicide -- a 100% increase.

    More >>

         The Joplin Police Department has released its 2017 performance report. The numbers sound hard. Captain Trevor Duncan, Joplin Police Department: "Homicide was, went up from 2 to 3, which equals a 100% increase,  and then we also saw sexual assault and assaults take a significant increase." But, they can be deceiving that one extra homicide -- a 100% increase.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.