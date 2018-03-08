Quantcast

MSSU's Heckemeyer Earns Back-to-Back Elite 90 Awards

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan. -- For the second-straight season, Missouri Southern senior track and field athlete Allie Heckemeyer has earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award. 

Heckemeyer, a senior kinesiology major from St. Elizabeth, Mo., also earned the honor at the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships last year. She learned of her honor tonight at the banquet for this weekend's Indoor Championships. 

She is the second student-athlete from Missouri Southern to earn the award, and first to earn it multiple times, joining former track and field athlete Victoria Kline who won the award at the 2010 cross country championships. 

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to NCAA.com/elite-90.

