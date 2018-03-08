Quantcast

State Basketball Tournament Scoreboard (3/8)

Updated:

The Parsons boys, Colgan boys and St. Paul girls picked up wins today at the Kansas state basketball championships. 

After day two, there are still five 4-state teams alive.

BOYS: Pittsburg (5A), Parsons (4A-DII) and Colgan (2A)

GIRLS: Labette County(4A-DI), St. Paul (1A-DI)

Below is the complete scoreboard from Thursday's state tournament action, and schedule for Friday's semifinal round.

Labette Co. 49 Bishop Miege 65 F/BBB/4A-DI State Rd. 1
Frontenac 39 Holcomb 56 F/BBB/4A-DII State Rd. 1
Anderson Co. 68 Parsons 72 F/BBB/4A-DII State Rd. 1
Plainville 47 Colgan 54 F/BBB/2A State Rd. 1
St. John-Hudson 19 St. Paul 26 F/GBB/1A-DI State Rd. 1
Purdy 46 Hayti 63 F/BBB/Class 2 Semi.
Oklahoma St. 68 #9 Kansas 82 F/NCAAM
TCU 64 Kansas St. 66 F/OT/NCAAM
Georgia 62 Missouri 60 F/NCAAM

Schedule for Friday's semifinal games. 

Salina Central Pittsburg F/BBB/5A State Semi. 815 @ topeka
McPherson Labette Co. F/GBB/4A-DI State Semi. 630 @ salina
Colgan West Elk F/BBB/2A State Semi.

445 @ manhattan
Thunder Ridge St. Paul F/GBB/1A-DI State Semi. 630 @ hays
Parsons Holcomb F/BBB/4A-DII State Semi. 815 @ emporia

