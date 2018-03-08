Joplin Meeting Addresses Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana was the topic of a town hall style meeting hosted by the Missouri Southern State University Democrats Thursday evening.

The group hosted the event at Cornell Auditorium in support of New Approach Missouri -- a grassroots organization collecting signatures for an initiative petition that would allow state-licensed physicians to recommend marijuana to seriously ill patients.

"We already know that there's gonna be a couple different ones that make the ballot in November, and you want to make sure that you get the best one voted for because it's going to boil down to 'are patients gonna be able to get the help that they need,' and we think that our initiative will do that," said New Approach Missouri Coordinator Alice Mangan. "There is something that happens to work with our systems that provides for a lot of people better relief without the side effects."

Currently 29 other states allow physicians and patients this medical option.

