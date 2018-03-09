Tank or Bank: "A Wrinkle in Time" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5 (Weekend of March 9-11)

Tawnya makes a bold move in her top 5 movie predictions this week placing “A Wrinkle in Time” in front of “Black Panther” at the box office! The new film brings the 1962 children’s classic novel to the big screen with a number of big name actors including Reece Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Chris Pine!
Tawnya’s ‘Tank or Bank’ Top Five (Weekend of March 9-11, 2018)
Other new movies opening this weekend: (click for links to official movie trailers)
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.