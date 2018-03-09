Tank or Bank: "A Wrinkle in Time" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5 (Weekend of March 9-11)

Tawnya makes a bold move in her top 5 movie predictions this week placing “A Wrinkle in Time” in front of “Black Panther” at the box office! The new film brings the 1962 children’s classic novel to the big screen with a number of big name actors including Reece Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Chris Pine!

Tawnya’s ‘Tank or Bank’ Top Five (Weekend of March 9-11, 2018)

A Wrinkle in Time Black Panther Red Sparrow The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) Death Wish

