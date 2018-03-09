Quantcast

Tank or Bank: "A Wrinkle in Time" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5 (We - KOAM TV 7

Tank or Bank: "A Wrinkle in Time" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5 (Weekend of March 9-11)

Updated:

Tawnya makes a bold move in her top 5 movie predictions this week placing “A Wrinkle in Time” in front of “Black Panther” at the box office!  The new film brings the 1962 children’s classic novel to the big screen with a number of big name actors including Reece Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Chris Pine!

Tawnya’s ‘Tank or Bank’ Top Five (Weekend of March 9-11, 2018)

  1. A Wrinkle in Time
  2. Black Panther
  3. Red Sparrow
  4. The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
  5. Death Wish

­Other new movies opening this weekend: (click for links to official movie trailers)

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.