KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-9

AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month. Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans. However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...More >>
AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month. Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans. However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...More >>
Hong Kong has suspended poultry meat and product imports from the United States because of this incident.More >>
Hong Kong has suspended poultry meat and product imports from the United States because of this incident.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>
School district officials say the shock happened first thing this morning.More >>