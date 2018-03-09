Quantcast

Lynn Jenkins' Statement on President's Tariff Announcement - KOAM TV 7

Lynn Jenkins' Statement on President's Tariff Announcement

Lynn Jenkins' Statement on President's Tariff Announcement

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Jenkins (R-KS) released the following statement after President Trump’s announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs:

“I am pleased the President has exempted Canada and Mexico as NAFTA modernization continues but I believe the President should work to ensure this action only affects bad trade actors. National security is paramount, but we should not undercut our key trading partners and strategic allies with broad-based tariffs that raise taxes on American consumers and close markets for U.S. products. I look forward to continue working with the Trump administration to ensure Kansas businesses and family operations continue to access the global markets they need to sell their products.”

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-9

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-9

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:40 AM EST2018-03-09 13:40:44 GMT

    AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri.  The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month.  Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans.  However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...

    More >>

    AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri.  The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month.  Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans.  However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...

    More >>

  • Best Selling Author and Joplin Native Makes a Trip Back Home

    Best Selling Author and Joplin Native Makes a Trip Back Home

    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-03-09 00:05:57 GMT
    This group of elementary students is armed with questions and ready to be inspired, like Ezekiel and his brother Hunter.  "It was fun. We got to hear a little bit about his life and about his books" says 9-year-old Ezekiel Chew.  "It's just been a really fabulous opportunity to see someone that is so successful that hails from their hometown" says Tammie Bengham from the Joplin Public Library. Born in Joplin, Loren long made this trip back to share his ex...More >>
    This group of elementary students is armed with questions and ready to be inspired, like Ezekiel and his brother Hunter.  "It was fun. We got to hear a little bit about his life and about his books" says 9-year-old Ezekiel Chew.  "It's just been a really fabulous opportunity to see someone that is so successful that hails from their hometown" says Tammie Bengham from the Joplin Public Library. Born in Joplin, Loren long made this trip back to share his ex...More >>

  • Nation's First Reported Bird Flu Case of 2018 Being Handled in Jasper County

    Nation's First Reported Bird Flu Case of 2018 Being Handled in Jasper County

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-03-08 23:51:03 GMT

    Hong Kong has suspended poultry meat and product imports from the United States because of this incident.

    More >>

    Hong Kong has suspended poultry meat and product imports from the United States because of this incident.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.