Pittsburg Police Chief Announces Retirement

After 17 years of service, Pittsburg Police Chief Mendy Hulvey has announced her retirement effective June 29th.

"It has been my privilege to work with Chief Hulvey as she is a critical piece of our management team and a valuable resource to our community," says Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall. "Mendy's professionalism and her commitment to the safety and well-being of our community have led to vast improvements at the Pittsburg Police Department. She is a forward thinker and a good friend, and I wish her all the best in her retirement."

Hulvey first served as a police officer in her hometown of Columbus, Kansas in 1985, where she was later promoted to sergeant.

According to the City of Pittsburg, she left Columbus to attend graduate school at California State University, in San Bernardino, California. Following graduate school, she returned to Kansas, where she served as a patrol officer with the Pittsburg Police Department in September of 2000. She earned a promotion to Administrative Sergeant in 2001, and was appointed the Deputy Chief of Police 2002, serving alongside Pittsburg Police Chief Michael O. Hall. Upon Chief Hall's retirement in 2004, Mendy was promoted to Chief of Police by then City Manager Allen Gill.

The City says Chief Hulvey led multiple efforts to improve the Pittsburg Police Department's operations.

She was instrumental in promoting the public safety sales tax, which funded the state-of-the-art Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center. She also promoted the establishment of another public safety sales tax, which has allowed for a much-needed expansion of personnel, technology and equipment for the police department.

Throughout her career as Police Chief, Hulvey obtained numerous grants, including a key grant, which enabled the department to fill three unfunded officer positions left vacant due to the financial fallout during the Great Recession.

Additionally, Hulvey established the Pittsburg Police Department's annual Citizens Academy, an educational program that allows residents, workers, and students the opportunity to learn about the functions of the police department firsthand.