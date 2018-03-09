Rape Trial Dismissed, For Now

An investigator finds new evidence, prompting prosecution to dismiss a rape case after a jury was sworn in.

Former Diamond School Board Member Johnny Russow was going on trial for two counts of statutory second degree rape. Authorities say in 2016 the victim's father called the Newton County Sheriff's Office about an alleged relationship between his 16-year-old daughter, who was a student at Diamond High School, and Russow.

We spoke with Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland after Russow was arrested, "It's been reported to us that it had nothing to do with the school board, or the fact that he was a school board member or that she was a student at diamond school. He was friends with the victim, as well as her family."

Authorities say the two alleged incidents happened at Russow's home. He turned himself in and on April 6th (2016) he resigned his position on the school board.

This week (March 5-9, 2018), a jury was sworn in for Russow's trial, but it was dismissed. The Newton County Prosecutor's Office says an investigator was looking over evidence for his testimony when he noticed a second cell phone that had not been added to evidence. Because prosecution and defense didn't have time to prepare with the new evidence, and due to double jeopardy, the prosecutor decided to dismiss the case. They plan to re-file with new charges against Russow. The Prosecutor's Office expects those charges to be filed on Monday (March 12).

