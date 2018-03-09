Quantcast

Settlement Resolves Lawsuit Over Paintings

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

The cartoonist who created Pepe the Frog has resolved a copyright infringement lawsuit he filed against a Missouri woman accused of selling paintings copying the character.

The settlement is the latest milestone in California-based cartoonist Matt Furie's legal campaign to reclaim his creation from far-right extremists who co-opted Pepe.

A court filing Friday says Furie and Kansas City resident Jessica Logsdon agreed to the suit's dismissal, with each side bearing their own legal expenses.

Furie's lawyers released a statement that says Logsdon inadvertently and unintentionally infringed on Furie's copyrights. It adds that Logsdon disavows any association with the "alt-right," a white nationalist, anti-Semitic fringe movement that's adopted Pepe as a mascot.

The settlement comes less than a week after Furie sued conspiracy-promoting website Infowars for selling a poster copying Pepe.

    •   
