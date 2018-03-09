Potential Scammer in Galena, KS

The Galena Police Department sends out a heads up to area residents.

Chief Billy Charles says they were notified that local businesses are receiving calls and/or text messages throughout the day stating their electric and gas service will be shut off due to an additional deposit required. The caller is stating that the utility company is currently down as they update their system and is unable to assist with this issue for about two hours. The caller states if he does not receive payment the utility will be shut off within the next 30 minutes and an additional reconnection fee will be added to the required deposit. Authorities say the caller is requesting the business go to the Dollar Store or Casey's General Store for a prepaid card to complete the payment. The caller has used city official's names as a way to make the call seem legitimate.

Chief Charles says please do not give out any personal information to this person including account numbers, social security numbers, etc. If you have been contacted, please contact the Galena Police Department at 620-783-5065.