Donation Helps 7 Area Nursing Programs

The Oklahoma state budget cuts won't have anybody getting laid off from their jobs at the Human Services center in Miami. The state agency as a whole is facing a 4.6 million dollar budget cut for this fiscal year. Instead of cutting from any of their programs or recipients, they're keeping job openings vacant until they have the funding for them. The only position in DHS will not be keeping job vacancies for is front line child welfare positions. The decreased budget doesn't me...

