USD 250 Construction - KOAM TV 7

USD 250 Construction

Updated:

Officials break ground at the Pittsburg Middle School, marking the start of construction.  Crews will expand the school to the east, taking away the current parking lot.  New parking will be located on the north side of the street.  Construction at the middle school includes a new gymnasium, weight room, and locker rooms, which will double as safe rooms.

