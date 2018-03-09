MODOT Goes Within Joplin City Limits for Sidewalk Project

MODOT has given a contractor the go-ahead to improve sidewalks for everyone's safety, but especially the handicapped.

Sometimes Alisha Cox wonders if walking on the sidewalk in front of her house is a better alternative than traversing on the road.

"It's horrible," says Cox.

Where Cox lives along Schifferdecker Avenue, pieces of concrete line-up to form a sidewalk.

"I've seen people try to come down here in wheelchairs, and just because of all the dirt that's piled up, and the grass and rocks, they really have a hard time rolling over it. I absolutely feel for them. I had surgery on my legs, so I know what it's like to go in a wheelchair," says Cox.

Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.

"Even though it's within the city limits, it's our right of way so we're responsible for it," says Sean Matlock, project manager with MODOT.

Modot wants all the sidewalks along its roads to be ADA compliant by 2027. That means no sidewalk slopes greater than two percent.

Soon, the busy intersection of Schifferdecker and 7th streets will have a new safety feature that's more accessible to the handicapped, compared to what's already at the crossroads.

"So they can have a pedestrian signal," says Matlock.

Some sidewalks going from Schifferdecker north to Perkins Street, about 4,000 feet away, will be replaced and ADA compliant.

"I don't mind some dust," says Cox.

Cox knows MODOT could probably spend the money elsewhere, but says pedestrian safety matters, too.

The cost of this Joplin project is more than $453,000.