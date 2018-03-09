Oklahoma Department of Human Services Work Through Budget Cuts

Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.More >>
Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.More >>
An investigator finds new evidence, prompting prosecution to dismiss a rape case after a jury was sworn in. Former Diamond School Board Member Johnny Russow was going on trial for two counts of statutory second degree rape.More >>
An investigator finds new evidence, prompting prosecution to dismiss a rape case after a jury was sworn in. Former Diamond School Board Member Johnny Russow was going on trial for two counts of statutory second degree rape.More >>
After 17 years of service, Pittsburg Police Chief Mendy Hulvey has announced her retirement effective June 29th. "It has been my privilege to work with Chief Hulvey as she is a critical piece of our management team and a valuable resource to our community," says Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall. "Mendy's professionalism and her commitment to the safety and well-being of our community have led to vast improvements at the Pittsburg Police Department. She is a forward th...More >>
After 17 years of service, Pittsburg Police Chief Mendy Hulvey has announced her retirement effective June 29th. "It has been my privilege to work with Chief Hulvey as she is a critical piece of our management team and a valuable resource to our community," says Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall. "Mendy's professionalism and her commitment to the safety and well-being of our community have led to vast improvements at the Pittsburg Police Department. She is a forward th...More >>
AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month. Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans. However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...More >>
AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month. Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans. However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...More >>