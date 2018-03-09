Oklahoma Department of Human Services Work Through Budget Cuts

The Oklahoma state budget cuts won't have anybody getting laid off from their jobs at the Human Services center in Miami.

The state agency as a whole is facing a 4.6 million dollar budget cut for this fiscal year.

Instead of cutting from any of their programs or recipients, they're keeping job openings vacant until they have the funding for them.

The only position in DHS will not be keeping job vacancies for is front line child welfare positions.

The decreased budget doesn't mean a decreased case load for the staff.

"We do more work with less people. Oklahomans still need our help so we're here to still help them. But we have a lot less positions than we had in the past" says Kim Roblyer from the Ottawa County office of Human Services.

And reaction to programs like child care assistance staying off of the chopping block for the rest of the fiscal year.

"Relieved! we need the subsidy. About 80 percent of the kids are subsidized. So without the subsidies, we don't have a business" says Lucinda Provence, owner of Tot Spot Day Care in Miami.

The continuous support of Oklahoma families could also help "business" for the whole state.

"Without childcare, they can't work. So if they don't have subsidies, they can't work. You know, most of the jobs here are minimum wage or a little more"

But until there's a new budget with room to hire new workers for the vacant positions at DHS, the current staff will just have to keep adjusting.

"We constantly try to change things up on how we can handle our clients with less people to do the work, to do it more efficient" says Roblyer.