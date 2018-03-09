11 MSSU Tops Lindenwood in Series Opener

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The 11th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team took out visiting Lindenwood 10-7 today inside Warren Turner Field. 

Southern (15-3, 3-1 MIAA) hit a pair of home runs in the game including a grand slam from Cory Canterbury and a three-run homer from Alec Alvarez. Canterbury drove in four, while Alvarez drove in three and scored twice with two hits. Denver Coffee drove in two, while Joe Kinder and Alex Phillips scored twice. Mike Million had three walks and a run, while Easton Fortuna and Johnny Balsamoscored once. 

Corbin Osburn started and went five innings, striking out six to move to 3-1 on the season. Logan VanWeypitched two and two thirds of an inning, while Jared Flores pitched the final inning and a third to pick up the save, his first of the year. 

Lindenwood (10-8, 3-4 MIAA) got a 3-for-4 day from both DJ Miller and Drew Quinones. Miller had a home run and a double. 

Southern opened up the scoring with two in the second on Coffee's two-RBI single to right field, scoring Balsamo and and Kinder. Lindenwood added a run in the top of the third to cut the lead in half, but Southern scored five in the third, highlighted by Canterbury's grand slam. Southern added another run in the inning on an RBI from Dan Lenz

Lindenwood scored two more in each of the fourth and fifth and another in the top of the sixth to get within one (7-6), but Alvarez's three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth put the game out of reach. 

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow with a 1 pm first pitch from Warren Turner Field. 

