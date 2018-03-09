Gorillas Sweep DH vs. Emporia St.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team swept a pair of games from Emporia State University Friday (Mar. 9) at Al Ortolani Field. The Gorillas defeated the Hornets, 15-10 and 5-2, in the MIAA twinbill.



Pitt State (15-5, 7-1 MIAA) and Emporia State (9-9, 3-5 MIAA) will wrap up the three-game MIAA series with a final game at 1 p.m. (CST) Saturday (Mar. 10).



In game one, the Gorillas rushed out to an 11-2 lead then survived a seven-run fifth inning to fight off the Hornets down the stretch for the victory.



Reece Garvie led the Pitt State offensive attack going 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Andrew Vogelbaugh also went 3-for-4 with three runs scores and three RBIs, while Josh Whisler went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.



Cooper Gardner (3-1) worked 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the victory. Cody White registered the final out of the game for his sixth save of the season.



In the nightcap, the Gorillas broke open a 2-1 pitcher's duel with a three-run sixth inning.



Dante Richardson (1-0) pitched seven strong innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while fanning 10 ESU batters. Nick Brown pitched the eighth inning and White locked down his seventh save of the year by recording the final three otus in the ninth.



Colton Pogue scored three runs and went 2-for-5 at the plate. Garvie also collected a pair of hits for the Gorillas.