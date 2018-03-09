MSSU's Presley Wins Pole Vault National Title

Missouri Southern's Emily Presley is now a 3X pole vault national champion.

On Friday at the NCAA DII Indoor National Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Presley cleared 13 feet, 10 inches to claim the pole vault national championship. It's her first indoor national championship and third overall after previously winning the outdoor national title twice. PSU's Haven Lander finished 3rd in the event.

Presley and Lander weren't the only local athletes to fare well at the national championships on Friday. Pitt State's Tanner Mcnutt is in 6th place in the men's heptathlon after four events.

Emilee Iverson (PSU) earned a runner-up finish in the women's high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 and 3/4 inches.

In the weight throw, Missouri Southern's Bryan Bruns finished third with a throw of 67 feet, 7 inches.

Pittsburg, Kan. -- The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field programs picked up four All-Americans and one National Champion in day one of the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University today.



Emily Presley picked up her third individual National Championship in the pole vault, two outdoor and one indoor as she hit a height of 13-10 to win the title. Elena Bissoto was seventh in a height of 12-06.25 to earn All-American status, as well.



Bryan Burns and Junior Joseph picked up All-American honors in the weight throw as Burns was third and Joseph was fourth. Burns hit a distance of 67-07.00, while Joseph was just behind at 67-02.75.



In other action, Josh Norville finished just out of All-American status as he placed ninth in the long jump with a distance of 24-01.50. Destiny Akannam missed out on the finals of both the 200m and 400m.



The Lions will be back in action tomorrow with day two of the Championship. Allie Heckemeyer will start things off with the pentathlon and the long jump. Burns will be in action in the shot put and Kennan Harrison will compete in the triple jump.