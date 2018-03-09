Quantcast

MSSU's Presley Wins Pole Vault National Title - KOAM TV 7

MSSU's Presley Wins Pole Vault National Title

Updated:

Missouri Southern's Emily Presley is now a 3X pole vault national champion. 

On Friday at the NCAA DII Indoor National Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Presley cleared 13 feet, 10 inches to claim the pole vault national championship. It's her first indoor national championship and third overall after previously winning the outdoor national title twice. PSU's Haven Lander finished 3rd in the event.

Presley and Lander weren't the only local athletes to fare well at the national championships on Friday. Pitt State's Tanner Mcnutt is in 6th place in the men's heptathlon after four events.

Emilee Iverson (PSU) earned a runner-up finish in the women's high jump, clearing 5 feet, 10 and 3/4 inches. 

In the weight throw, Missouri Southern's Bryan Bruns finished third with a throw of 67 feet, 7 inches. 

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan. -- The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field programs picked up four All-Americans and one National Champion in day one of the 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University today. 

Emily Presley picked up her third individual National Championship in the pole vault, two outdoor and one indoor as she hit a height of 13-10 to win the title. Elena Bissoto was seventh in a height of 12-06.25 to earn All-American status, as well. 

Bryan Burns and Junior Joseph picked up All-American honors in the weight throw as Burns was third and Joseph was fourth. Burns hit a distance of 67-07.00, while Joseph was just behind at 67-02.75. 

In other action, Josh Norville finished just out of All-American status as he placed ninth in the long jump with a distance of 24-01.50. Destiny Akannam missed out on the finals of both the 200m and 400m. 

The Lions will be back in action tomorrow with day two of the Championship. Allie Heckemeyer will start things off with the pentathlon and the long jump. Burns will be in action in the shot put and Kennan Harrison will compete in the triple jump. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Soccer Lights

    Soccer Lights

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-03-10 04:23:45 GMT

    This club known as Joplin Soccer Players is a casual group that's welcome to all, as long as you love playing soccer! They regularly make arrangements with Joplin Parks and Rec to use a field in Landreth Park for games. 

    More >>

    This club known as Joplin Soccer Players is a casual group that's welcome to all, as long as you love playing soccer! They regularly make arrangements with Joplin Parks and Rec to use a field in Landreth Park for games. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Department of Human Services Work Through Budget Cuts

    Oklahoma Department of Human Services Work Through Budget Cuts

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-03-09 23:43:57 GMT
    The Oklahoma state budget cuts won't have anybody getting laid off from their jobs at the Human Services center in Miami. The state agency as a whole is facing a 4.6 million dollar budget cut for this fiscal year. Instead of cutting from any of their programs or recipients,  they're keeping job openings vacant until they have the funding for them. The only position in DHS will not be keeping job vacancies for is front line child welfare positions. The decreased budget doesn't me...More >>
    The Oklahoma state budget cuts won't have anybody getting laid off from their jobs at the Human Services center in Miami. The state agency as a whole is facing a 4.6 million dollar budget cut for this fiscal year. Instead of cutting from any of their programs or recipients,  they're keeping job openings vacant until they have the funding for them. The only position in DHS will not be keeping job vacancies for is front line child welfare positions. The decreased budget doesn't me...More >>

  • MODOT Goes Within Joplin City Limits for Sidewalk Project

    MODOT Goes Within Joplin City Limits for Sidewalk Project

    Friday, March 9 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-03-09 23:20:37 GMT

    Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.

    More >>

    Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.