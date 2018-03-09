MSSU's Presley Wins Pole Vault National Title

It's Presley's first indoor national title and third overall.More >>
The Gorillas are 5-1 in the MIAA after taking a pair of games from the Hornets on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Lions are now 15-3 overall after taking down Lindenwood 10-7 Friday.More >>
The Parsons boys and St. Paul girls advanced to the state semifinals Thursday night.More >>
She is the second Missouri Southern Lion to earn the award.More >>
Pitt State qualified 19 for the national championships while Missouri Southern will have 9 competing this weekend.More >>
This club known as Joplin Soccer Players is a casual group that's welcome to all, as long as you love playing soccer! They regularly make arrangements with Joplin Parks and Rec to use a field in Landreth Park for games.More >>
Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.More >>
An investigator finds new evidence, prompting prosecution to dismiss a rape case after a jury was sworn in. Former Diamond School Board Member Johnny Russow was going on trial for two counts of statutory second degree rape.More >>
After 17 years of service, Pittsburg Police Chief Mendy Hulvey has announced her retirement effective June 29th. "It has been my privilege to work with Chief Hulvey as she is a critical piece of our management team and a valuable resource to our community," says Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall. "Mendy's professionalism and her commitment to the safety and well-being of our community have led to vast improvements at the Pittsburg Police Department. She is a forward th...More >>
AVIAN FLU Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry products from the U.S. after an Avian Flu virus is found in Jasper County, Missouri. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reports a low-pathogenic bird flu, known as H7N1, found during routine preslaughter tests in jasper county last month. Health officials aren't concerned about this virus spreading to other animals or humans. However, the Jasper County Health Department is still monitoring wor...More >>
