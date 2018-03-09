Soccer Lights

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

This club known as Joplin Soccer Players is a casual group that's welcome to all, as long as you love playing soccer! They regularly make arrangements with Joplin Parks and Rec to use a field in Landreth Park for games.

But the park lights are creating an inconvenience for the club.

"Those lights have to be upgraded. And we as a city, don't have the funds this year to actually upgrade those. We got an estimate. It's about $40,000 to change those over to LED," said Joplin Parks and Rec Director Paul Bloomberg.

Many of Landreth Parks' lights run on a timer, but that's not the case for the soccer field lights. Upgrading them would also result in the installation of a timer, which would allow the soccer club, and anybody who wants to play, to use the field lights without arranging things with the city.

"What we're trying to do is, we're trying to come to the table with funds of our own to show that we're serious about this. We want a better playing area not just for us, but for anyone that wants to come by and use it," said Joplin Soccer Players member Michael Pyle.

The Joplin Soccer Players group has created a Go-Fund-Me in order to raise money for the lights. An official fundraiser for the field lights could be in the club's future as well.

