KCU Closing In On The End Of It's First Year - KOAM TV 7

KCU Closing In On The End Of It's First Year

Updated:

    The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is welcoming it's second batch of students as it's second year of teaching future doctors is growing closer.
There was an abundance of buzz when KCU opened it's doors last summer, but, now, unless you're  a med student yourself, you may not know what's been going on inside these walls.
For example, this first year, the school is operating  "half full" - with about 150 students walking these halls including...Courtney  McClure .
Courtney McClure, First Year Med Student: "Since we were the first class here, I think our class grew really close because we didn't have anyone else to ask questions to, and we also had the opportunity to get really close to our professors because they were kinda our go-to people, so i think that was a unique opportunity."
A new class of first year students is touring the schools learning their way around from those who truly went here first and from professors.

Dr. Monica Kinde, Asst. Professor Biochemistry: "There's a little bit of a turf war, you know, having to share their space but they're so excited about the opportunity to really kinda go into that mentor role and act as student advisers to this new crop of medical students."
McClure says even though this initial class hasn't filled the halls to capacity, the school, is never quiet.
McClure: "It's very collaborative and there's people always studying but then there's always people as a study break to go talk to and I don't think I've ever seen the school empty, I'd say at least 20% of us are here all the time."
For McClure, the biggest part of being at KCU this first year, has been becoming close to her new home away from home.
McClure: "The community's been really receptive to us being here so we've been able to volunteer and get involved with the community so I think that's been really important to say 'yes we're a medical school but we also want to be involved in the Joplin community.'"
    KCU officials tell us each year they receive around $6,000 applications and only a few hundred make the cut.

