Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching..

The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States.

"One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Organization.

Participants were asked to walk, run or march 22 laps around the park in honor of each life lost every day.

"I don't think everybody really knows how serious the problem is. I'm not even totally aware, so I'm trying to learn more as well. But I know the 22 stands for how many soldiers we lose every day that have problems when they come back. They're missions are not over when they come back. They've got a long road ahead of them, so we need to help them" says SPC. Benjamin Daughtry, who ran to support his friends in the group.

The chapter's vice president suggests veterans returning to civilian life find other people who have walked in their shoes.

"I think the biggest thing is being able to connect with other veterans. I look to our Korean, Vietnam and World War II veterans. I believe there's a connection that can be made. Because they've been where we've been and they've also gone where we're going. I think we can gain a lot of wisdom and knowledge from them to live out our lives" says SSGT. Josh Ghering.

While some we're marching for awareness, SGT. Anthony Marquez was carving to give back to the families of fallen comrades

"In 2011, our unit lost 17 marines serving in Afghanistan. I took it upon myself to do a chainsaw carving for each family and deliver one to each family. So I'm broadening that and doing different events and some for other families as well" says SGT. Marquez.

Each of these veterans and around 70 others all doing what they can to reach out a hand to veterans.