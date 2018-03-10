Quantcast

1 Day 22 Souls - KOAM TV 7

1 Day 22 Souls

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching..
The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States.

"One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Organization.

Participants were asked to walk, run or march 22 laps around the park in honor of each life lost every day.

"I don't think everybody really knows how serious the problem is. I'm not even totally aware, so I'm trying to learn more as well. But I know the 22 stands for how many soldiers we lose every day that have problems when they come back. They're missions are not over when they come back. They've got a long road ahead of them, so we need to help them" says SPC. Benjamin Daughtry, who ran to support his friends in the group.

The chapter's vice president suggests veterans returning to civilian life find other people who have walked in their shoes.

"I think the biggest thing is being able to connect with other veterans. I look to our Korean, Vietnam and World War II veterans. I believe there's a connection that can be made. Because they've been where we've been and they've also gone where we're going. I think we can gain a lot of wisdom and knowledge from them to live out our lives" says SSGT. Josh Ghering.

While some we're marching for awareness, SGT. Anthony Marquez was carving to give back to the families of fallen comrades

"In 2011, our unit lost 17 marines serving in Afghanistan. I took it upon myself to do a chainsaw carving for each family and deliver one to each family. So I'm broadening that and doing different events and some for other families as well" says SGT. Marquez.

Each of these veterans and around 70 others all doing what they can to reach out a hand to veterans.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers Work to Ready Empire Market for Vendors to Sell in April

    Volunteers Work to Ready Empire Market for Vendors to Sell in April

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-03-11 03:30:22 GMT

    Spring cleaning is  underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors  market April 28th.

    More >>

    Spring cleaning is  underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors  market April 28th.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma State Workers Association Promises Strike if No Pay Raise

    Oklahoma State Workers Association Promises Strike if No Pay Raise

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-03-11 03:01:10 GMT

    Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers. 

    More >>

    Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers. 

    More >>

  • 1 Day 22 Souls

    1 Day 22 Souls

    Saturday, March 10 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-03-11 01:58:59 GMT

    Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...

    More >>

    Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.