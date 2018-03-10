Oklahoma State Workers Association Promises Strike if No Pay Raise

State employees plan to join Oklahoma teachers in a walkout..

The Oklahoma Public Employees Association decided Saturday that state workers will strike if pay raises aren't approved by April 2nd. That's also when teachers plan to go on strike if demands for pay raises aren't met.

Neither teachers nor state workers have received across the board pay raises since 2008.

And Ottawa County Department of Human Services officials said its workers are already doing more work with less staff. Teachers want a six thousand dollar per person pay raise. The OPEA wants more than two hundred thirteen million dollars in raises from lawmakers.