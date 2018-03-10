Quantcast

March O' the Kidney

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Over in Joplin, residents spent Saturday marching to raise funds for those fighting kidney disease. Around 300 people participated in the March O' the Kidney at Northpark Mall.

The event raised close to $20,000 for dialysis patients, their treatments, and their special diets.

The walk even had its own mascot named "Anita Kidney."

