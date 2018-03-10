Quantcast

Volunteers Work to Ready Empire Market for Vendors to Sell in April

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

Spring cleaning was underway Saturday at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors  market April 28th. The facility will be open for fresh foods, gourmet foods and arts and craft vendors.  Volunteers worked to paint, clean the brick and glass and hang up banners. The old Empire Electric line operations building also has room for growth. 

Market coordinator Ivy Hagedorn explained, "You know we want people to come in and be excited but also to know that as the months go by and even in the next couple of years we'll be opening up more parts of the building and our outside spaces. And it'll really be a transformation in this whole part of you know downtown, east-town adjacent areas."
The building is now property of the Downtown Joplin Alliance which has moved its offices there. It has a goal of creating a year round city market. 

The market is located at 931 East Fourth street. 

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.