Volunteers Work to Ready Empire Market for Vendors to Sell in April

Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.More >>
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.More >>
Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...More >>
Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...More >>
This club known as Joplin Soccer Players is a casual group that's welcome to all, as long as you love playing soccer! They regularly make arrangements with Joplin Parks and Rec to use a field in Landreth Park for games.More >>
This club known as Joplin Soccer Players is a casual group that's welcome to all, as long as you love playing soccer! They regularly make arrangements with Joplin Parks and Rec to use a field in Landreth Park for games.More >>
Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.More >>
Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.More >>
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.More >>
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.More >>
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.More >>
A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.More >>
A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
Two combat vets create a student veterans organization, plan an awareness event about veteran suicide and work to make their campus more military friendly.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A two percent budget cut impacts Oklahoma school districts already operating lean after cuts last year. No pay raise for teachers could result in a walkout.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>
A counseling specialist wants all schools to have his Mental Health for All Toolkit. Carl Junction schools get help for students from Ozark center professional right in town and every year more kids are needing it.More >>