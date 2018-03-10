Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

A little over a dozen student vocalists competed for the top prize Saturday in Pittsburg. The Pitt State Department of Music hosted its second annual Classical Voice Competition.

The judges picked finalists in four different categories: soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and bass-baritone. The event gives students performance experience and a little bit extra, if they win. The finalists of each category got $1500 in cash.
 

